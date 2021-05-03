Govt. now scrambles to secure experts for gas-to-shore taskforce

Kaieteur News – One week after Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, lamented that the advertisements were already three weeks late, the Ministry of Natural Resources has commenced the process of looking to employ at least four specialists, as part of its gas-to-shore working group.

The personnel currently being sought by the Ministry include a Gas Power/Commercial Negotiator and a Critical Structure Value Engineer.

Additionally, the Ministry has advertised for the provision of consulting services, in the area of Procurement Process Review, namely Oilfield Services and Equipment. The Ministry is also looking to secure consultancies for the provision of Petroleum Data Management.

The identified positions were referenced during a gas-to-shore briefing that was led by Vice President Jagdeo this past week, as he was asked by Kaieteur News to speak on the cadre of experts already retained for the project, given that there is no Guyanese domestically with the requisite skill set. Guyana has never had a gas producing industry and has only been producing crude in the Stabroek Block for just over the year.

During the briefing led by Dr. Jagdeo, he had lamented that the advertisements, which he displayed copies of at the time, should have already been in the public domain, three weeks prior. He was assured at the time by Petroleum Coordinator at the Ministry, Bobby Gossai, that it would be done before the end of the week.

The advertisements have since been made public with the Ministry noting that the move is aimed at enhancing and improving the efficiency in the petroleum sector in Guyana.

The Vice President during the gas-to-shore briefing was asked directly to identify the experts providing guidance on protecting the interests of the State.

He said, at the time, the government will publish a few advertisements in the coming days which would look to fill certain key positions. The advertised position of Value Engineer would be responsible for ensuring Guyana is getting value for money on all expenditure by ExxonMobil.

The Vice President said at the time that a Legal and Commercial Consultant is being sought to monetise and conclude all of the contracts associated with the gas project, including one for the price to be paid to ExxonMobil for transporting the gas via the pipeline. This consultant would also be responsible for commercialising other aspects of the byproducts derived from the gas project.

A Procurement Process Reviewer, also on the list of positions advertised would be responsible for ensuring contracts being awarded in the oil sector are not tailored to keep locals from having a fair shot.

Another key person being sought is for Petroleum Data Management for Transparency. The holder of this post would be responsible for ensuring the government has its own repository of credible data needed to hold ExxonMobil accountable. That Consultant would also be required to improve the relationship between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the public.