GAPLF Novices/Junior Championships 2021 highlight outstanding performances

Kaieteur News– Competitive powerlifting returned with a bang on Sunday last when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held its Novices and Junior Championships at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium.

Some exciting perfo

rmances were recorded with a number of records being broken by the new kids on the block. Last Sunday’s action also included the Federation’s qualifying competition for the 18th Annual North American Regional Powerlifting Championships (NAPF) set for Orlando, Florida, USA from August 17 – 21; six athletes contested.

The GAPLF executive will be meeting to select its team for those championships. Kaieteur sport had carried photos of the respective Female and Male Best Lifters on the day, Keisha Abrigo (Novices), Angel Chappelle (Junior); Romeo Hunter (Classic-Novice & Junior) and Faraud Mohamed (Equipped-Novice & Junior). Today, we are pleased to share with you the other category winners:

Female Winners

Name Class

Salma Hack 57kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 102.5kg, Benchpress 42.5kg, Deadlift

112.5kg, Total 257.5kg

Homwattie Hirawan 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 55kg, Deadlift

105kg, Total 252.5kg

Homwattie Hirawan 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 55kg, Deadlift

105kg, Total 252.5kg

Male Winners

Askhay Goukaran 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift

230.0kg, Total 522.5kg

Kelvin Moore 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 122.5kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift

190.0kg, Total 387.5kg

Cidel Patrick 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 160.0kg, Benchpress 115.0kg, Deadlift

210.0kg, Total 485.0kg

Paul Meusa 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 167.5kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift

232.5kg, Total 507.5kg

2nd Corvin Sealey 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 165.0kg, Benchpress 127.5kg, Deadlift

210.0kg, Total 502.5kg

Thurston Pearce 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 105.0kg, Deadlift

230.0kg, Total 515.0kg

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120kg Men’s Junior EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg,

Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 490.0kg

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120kg Men’s Open EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg,

Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 490.0kg