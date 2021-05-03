Latest update May 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GAPLF Novices/Junior Championships 2021 highlight outstanding performances

May 03, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News– Competitive powerlifting returned with a bang on Sunday last when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held its Novices and Junior Championships at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium.

Salima Hack Deadlifts. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Some exciting perfo

Cidel Patrick is powerful in his execution of this Deadlift attempt. (Franklin Wilson photo)

rmances were recorded with a number of records being broken by the new kids on the block. Last Sunday’s action also included the Federation’s qualifying competition for the 18th Annual North American Regional Powerlifting Championships (NAPF) set for Orlando, Florida, USA from August 17 – 21; six athletes contested.
The GAPLF executive will be meeting to select its team for those championships. Kaieteur sport had carried photos of the respective Female and Male Best Lifters on the day, Keisha Abrigo (Novices), Angel Chappelle (Junior); Romeo Hunter (Classic-Novice & Junior) and Faraud Mohamed (Equipped-Novice & Junior). Today, we are pleased to share with you the other category winners:

Female Winners
Name Class

Homwattie Hirawan (Barim’s Powerlifting Gym-44 years old) Deadlifts 105.0kg-231.5lb. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Salma Hack 57kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 102.5kg, Benchpress 42.5kg, Deadlift

112.5kg, Total 257.5kg
Homwattie Hirawan 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 55kg, Deadlift
105kg, Total 252.5kg
Homwattie Hirawan 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 55kg, Deadlift

105kg, Total 252.5kg

Male Winners
Askhay Goukaran 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift
230.0kg, Total 522.5kg
Kelvin Moore 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 122.5kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift
190.0kg, Total 387.5kg
Cidel Patrick 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 160.0kg, Benchpress 115.0kg, Deadlift
210.0kg, Total 485.0kg
Paul Meusa 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 167.5kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift
232.5kg, Total 507.5kg
2nd Corvin Sealey 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 165.0kg, Benchpress 127.5kg, Deadlift

Kelvin Moore Deadlifts. (Franklin Wilson photo)

210.0kg, Total 502.5kg
Thurston Pearce 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 105.0kg, Deadlift
230.0kg, Total 515.0kg
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120kg Men’s Junior EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg,
Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 490.0kg
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120kg Men’s Open EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg,
Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 490.0kg

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Proposed World Title Card in Guyana taking shape ‘Meeting with Sports Minister was ‘Excellent’- GBBC President

Proposed World Title Card in Guyana taking shape ‘Meeting with...

May 03, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Staged by Promoter Carwyn Holland, Guyanese Gwendolyn O’Neil won a ten-round unanimous decision over American Kathy Rivers on May 29, 2004 at National Park in...
Read More
Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament underway

Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament underway

May 03, 2021

GAPLF Novices/Junior Championships 2021 highlight outstanding performances

GAPLF Novices/Junior Championships 2021 highlight...

May 03, 2021

K&P Pharmacy and Diagnostic Centre supports Arrival Day Softball Cricket Cup

K&P Pharmacy and Diagnostic Centre supports...

May 03, 2021

The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions

The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night

May 02, 2021

Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store Supports Wiltshire dominoes

Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store...

May 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]