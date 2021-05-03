GAPLF Novices/Junior Championships 2021 highlight outstanding performances

Latest update May 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 03, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News– Competitive powerlifting returned with a bang on Sunday last when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held its Novices and Junior Championships at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium.
Some exciting perfo
rmances were recorded with a number of records being broken by the new kids on the block. Last Sunday’s action also included the Federation’s qualifying competition for the 18th Annual North American Regional Powerlifting Championships (NAPF) set for Orlando, Florida, USA from August 17 – 21; six athletes contested.
The GAPLF executive will be meeting to select its team for those championships. Kaieteur sport had carried photos of the respective Female and Male Best Lifters on the day, Keisha Abrigo (Novices), Angel Chappelle (Junior); Romeo Hunter (Classic-Novice & Junior) and Faraud Mohamed (Equipped-Novice & Junior). Today, we are pleased to share with you the other category winners:
Female Winners
Name Class
Salma Hack 57kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 102.5kg, Benchpress 42.5kg, Deadlift
112.5kg, Total 257.5kg
Homwattie Hirawan 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 55kg, Deadlift
105kg, Total 252.5kg
Homwattie Hirawan 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 55kg, Deadlift
105kg, Total 252.5kg
Male Winners
Askhay Goukaran 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift
230.0kg, Total 522.5kg
Kelvin Moore 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 122.5kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift
190.0kg, Total 387.5kg
Cidel Patrick 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 160.0kg, Benchpress 115.0kg, Deadlift
210.0kg, Total 485.0kg
Paul Meusa 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 167.5kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift
232.5kg, Total 507.5kg
2nd Corvin Sealey 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 165.0kg, Benchpress 127.5kg, Deadlift
210.0kg, Total 502.5kg
Thurston Pearce 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 105.0kg, Deadlift
230.0kg, Total 515.0kg
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120kg Men’s Junior EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg,
Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 490.0kg
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120kg Men’s Open EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg,
Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 490.0kg
May 03, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Staged by Promoter Carwyn Holland, Guyanese Gwendolyn O’Neil won a ten-round unanimous decision over American Kathy Rivers on May 29, 2004 at National Park in...
May 03, 2021
May 03, 2021
May 03, 2021
May 02, 2021
May 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – I repeat a few lines in my article, “Johnny Mathis sings about the key at the AFC’s funeral,”... more
Kaieteur News – On 2nd August 2020, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party Civic, Dr. Mohamed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]