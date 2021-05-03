Fully immunised persons still required to wear face mask – Health Minister

Latest update May 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Despite being fully immunised against the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), persons are still required to wear a face mask whether they are in public settings or in small groups. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during his latest COVID-19 update.
Even though the Centre for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) recently announced a new measure that persons who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask, the Health Minister said the Government still needs to work hard in getting everyone immunised against the virus before that measure can be implemented in the country.
“In our context, because they are so many people who have not yet taken their vaccine, we are not to that level where we can safely drop some of these measures. So, if we work hard enough and get more people to take the vaccine, we would get to a point where we can remove those measures,” Anthony explained during his update.
In the meantime, the Health Minister is reminding persons to continue wearing their face masks and to observe the COVID-19 protocols on social distancing.
