Exxon and govt. have failed to supply basic information they promised to supply

Dear Editor,

At the beginning of the Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) Stakeholder meeting, held at 10 a.m. on Friday Feb 12, 2021, CEO Alistair Routledge said they wanted to be transparent and accountable. And they took the trouble to invite Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI). Later in the meeting when questions were asked, Mr. Routledge said EEPGL is providing the Government with all the information, no doubt because the Government is the elected representative of the people and the meeting was of barely one hour duration.

So after EEPGL did not get back to us with the Zoom recording and the process flow diagram we requested, we felt we should take Mr. Routledge’s advice and ask our Government, who also keep claiming that they are transparent and accountable, to provide us the information we seek.

On March 26, specific requests were made to the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), copied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). All they had to do was to fill the daily information, which they are purportedly getting from Exxon in the table of an Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. The technical operations presenter at the February 12 Stakeholder meeting said it was complicated but that the data has to be there for obvious control purposes, so we added a simplified scheme of some of what the table requires. Both the scheme and the table are based on the fundamental laws of conservation of matter and energy.

We further offered to elucidate for the MNR and the EPA any items of our request for information that they did not understand, and the importance of having those items.

Please feel free to print any integral part of the letter of request to the MNR, a copy of which is herewith attached. We are available to elucidate for citizens any item they wish and the importance of knowing it.

Meanwhile, we have noted Vice-President Jagdeo’s intention to employ a consultant to get the information from Exxon for Guyana. This is good, but if he did not know what to ask, why didn’t they send our request for the promised daily information from Exxon? Shall we continue to wait for any information, which they condescended to filter down to us?

Yours truly,

Alfred Bhulai

Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI)