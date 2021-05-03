Days after burying Linden woman in his backyard…Fugitive boyfriend was busy offering reward for her return on Facebook

Kaieteur News – Three days after shooting his 20-year-old companion Shonette Dover in the face, then burying her in a shallow grave in the back yard of his Canvas City, Linden home, Shaquan Alleyne was busy posting numerous heartfelt messages on Facebook, urging citizens to assist him in finding the love of his life. He even went as far as to offer a reward to anyone who could provide him with information about her whereabouts.

But that veil of innocence, which he used to mask his gruesome actions before the unsuspecting public was soon removed after police acting on information from one of Dover’s relatives on Friday, last, were able to locate the young woman’s decomposing body that was buried in a four foot grave. Though the discovery has thrown the Dover family into a deep state of emotional distress, it has however, brought an end to assumptions that the young woman who was missing for 27 days, was perhaps abducted by another lover. That rumour was fuelled in particular by Alleyne, mere days after his girlfriend was killed.

Alleyne, 21, had also worked quite hard to ensure that Dover’s family could not detect a whiff of foul play on his part. As part of his act, the young man ensured that he was the one who encouraged Dover’s family to file a missing person report with Linden police. The 21-year-old who is currently on the run also assisted his girlfriend’s family in every search that was conducted.

Alleyne also expressed on his Facebook page, the pain he felt from being supposedly clueless about Dover’s whereabouts. On April 6, 2021, for example, Alleyne on his Facebook account under the name “Iswe Boss” posted, “She left the house afternoon hours to go work on Saturday 3 April but she never arrived at work she was last seen by her big brother on Mackenzie shore that said day with a female the brothers says he doesn’t know the female he said Shonette asked him for some money and he gives her 2 thousand dollars and that was the time she was seen …anybody with info I begging u to please come forward I willing pay any amount of money just know that she is fine …if you’re out there just make contact with us and let us know u r fine we are worrying sick.”

On the same date, Alleyne shared a post with a missing teen twice and captioned it, “Wuh de mother [email protected] really going on banna,” and “Me girl first now somebody else.” Alleyne also shared another missing person’s post, but this time, expressing concern about the prevalence of missing persons.

On April 13, 2021, Alleyne then shared a missing person’s post of his girlfriend and captioned it, “11 days now,” followed by tearful and sad emoticons. Alleyne even shared a post warning females to be wary of their environs.

Though police in Linden had taken statements from Alleyne and others, it was the confession of a relative that helped to crack the case. Kaieteur News would have reported that it was Dover’s 15-year-old sister who revealed horrifying details of her sister’s demise and where she was laid to rest.

Kaieteur News had reported that on Thursday evening, the 15-year-old was contacted by the police and was interviewed in the presence of a Child Care and Probation Officer. During the interrogation process, the teen allegedly confessed to the crime and agreed to take investigators to the scene where she said, she, along with Alleyne, allegedly buried her sister.

The teen told investigators that on the night the victim went ‘missing’, Saturday, April 3, last, Alleyne was oiling his brownish gun in his living room. She said the 21-year-old then pointed the gun at her sister who told him “he like play and he should put away that thing.” The young lady said she then heard a loud sound, akin to that of a firework.

Alleyne who is not a licensed firearm holder subsequently exclaimed, “Oh shoots, I shoot that girl!” The 15-year-old said she then saw her sister’s mouth open as her blood quickly started to cover her face. Upon seeing this, she said to Shaquan, “Let’s take her to the hospital” but the boyfriend refused as he retorted, “No, she dead already.” Alleyne then accompanied the sister to his father and told him of what he did. Alleyne’s father then told him, “don’t tell (me) stupidness, why (you) playing with the gun?”

After doing their collective deliberation about what to do with the body, they decided that it was best to bury her in the backyard unknown to other parties. Armed with a spade, Kaieteur News had reported that the suspects dug a shallow hole after which Shonette’s body was rolled into it and covered up. Alleyne then hid the gun.

After the teen’s confession, the suspect’s father, Shawn Alleyne, a high school teacher was arrested. A wanted bulletin has since been issued for his son.