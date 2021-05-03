Cops arrest man who made up story about being robbed of car by bandits

Kaieteur News – Police ranks have arrested a Victoria Village man who had them expending resources to investigate a report that he was robbed of his car when all along; the man was telling a lie on himself.

Kaieteur News understands that Janell Doris had told the police that he was robbed by armed bandits on Saturday, at Loo Creek, Soesdyke, Linden Highway. According to a police report, Doris said the robbery occurred at 14:00hrs at the mentioned location. The man further claimed that he was driving a new model silver grey Allion bearing number plate PWW 7281 on the highway when he encountered a blowout.

The report mentioned that Doris pulled into the corner of the road and proceeded to deal with the matter. The man told police that an unknown vehicle pulled up beside him, which contained three persons. Doris said two of the three individuals had exited the vehicle to render assistance.

The report then went on to state that after the two men finished helping Doris to replace the wheel, one of the men went back to the vehicle which they allegedly came in and took out a cutlass. Doris said the men told him to run for his life but when he sought to enquire why, the bandit raised the cutlass to deliver a blow.

Continuing his tale, Doris further stated that he became fearful for his life and ran leaving the said vehicle behind which he claimed was taken by the bandits.

Police subsequently launched an investigation following the report made by Doris but was later informed via a confession, that the armed robbery never occurred.