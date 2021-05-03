Berbician crushed to death by pick-up Region Six official was driving

Latest update May 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Vice Chairman of Region Six, Zamal Hussain is currently out on station bail after the vehicle, which he was driving crushed a man to death. The unfortunate incident occurred on the White Bridge Access Road in Kendall’s Village, East Coast Berbice Saturday night at about 19:00 hrs.
The dead man has been identified as 42-year-old Micheal Hendriques of No.19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. A relative said that the man left home sometime around 17:00 hrs on Saturday but they could not say where he was heading or where he was when the incident took place.
Kaieteur News was informed that Hussain who was driving motor pick-up PXX 3661 was manoeuvring a turn on the White Bridge Access Road to head in a southerly direction. In doing so, Hussain who had reversed in a north western direction and stopped before proceeding in a south eastern direction, felt the vehicle run over something on the eastern side of the access road.
Based on preliminary investigations by ranks, Hussain after realising something was wrong, immediately disembarked the pick-up and made a check. He then discovered that it was a man, now identified as Hendriques, lying on the road with head injuries.
Hussain picked up the injured man and rushed him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. The victim unfortunately died while receiving treatment. A breathalyzer test was conducted on Hussain and the results came back negative. His vehicle was subsequently lodged and he was released yesterday on $50,000 station bail.
Regional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan disclosed that based on the information received so far, the victim was said to be “passed out” on the access road. Be that as it may, Ramlakhan said investigations are ongoing and Hussain is expected to make a court appearance upon completion of same.
