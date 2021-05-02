Why has construction of the East Central Rupununi all-weather road stopped?

DEAR EDITOR,

Why has construction on the all-weather road in the East Central Rupununi area been stopped?

One of the previous government’s flagship projects in Region Nine was to be the construction of an all-weather road connecting villages in the East Central Rupununi corridor to the town of Lethem. This initiative was expected to generate significant socio-economic benefits for villages such as Hiawa, Nappi, Parishara, Marakanata, Kaicumbay, Katoka, Yupukari, Quatata, Fly Hill, Kwaimatta, Massara and Toka. The project commenced under the previous government but got only as far as Lethem to Hiawa, which represents less than a quarter of the proposed length of the road. The APNU+AFC administration subsequently lost the elections and the project came to a halt even though from all indications money was allocated for the completion of the project before the coalition government lost power. (See April 3, 2019 edition of the Stabroek News.)

It therefore remains unclear as to why the project has not been completed. Is it an issue with the contractors, insufficient finance or has the current government simply pulled the plug on the project? A quick analysis of the election results in the abovementioned 12 villages would reveal that the PPP/C won handily in nine of the 12 villages. It therefore begs the question of why has the PPP/C not been more proactive in seeing the project through to completion? Clearly, many of their supporters would have benefited.

I would be grateful if clarity can be given by the relevant authorities on the issues raised in this letter, because at the end of day the road stands to benefit over 4,000 Guyanese. And the PPP/C government was elected to office on the promise of a better life for all Guyanese.

Yours sincerely

S. Fredericks