Two new COVID-19 fatalities pushes death toll to 298

May 02, 2021

Kaieteur  News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported two new COVID-19 fatalities: a 71-year-old woman from Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni), and a 73-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), increasing Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 298.
In its press release, it stated that both persons died whilst receiving treatment at a medical facility. With an alarming increase in deaths at an average of two deaths being recorded each day, very soon Guyana will surpass the 300 benchmark.
The MoH also reported 121 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, which shows the total number of confirmed cases increasing to 13,404.
The dashboard also confirmed that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 10 in institutional quarantine, 89 in institutional isolation and 1,701 in home isolation. Additionally, 11,299 persons in total have recovered to date with 91 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

