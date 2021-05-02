Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Shihan A. Nazim Yassim has done it again

May 02, 2021 Sports

From left, Mr. & Mrs. Yassim, Bisram Ramnarain and Chen Xilai, Charge d’Affaires of Chinese Embassy.

Kaieteur News – On March 15th 2021, Shihan Yassim entered a China-Latin American and Caribbean Taijiquan online Competition representing the Guyana Wu-Shu Association with well over 9000 competitors.
The competition started in March and concluded on the 20th April 2021 and when the dust settled Shihan Yassim walked away with the Viewers’ Choice First place Award and the Group D third place performance awards proving that he’s still in the game and age is just a number.
The Shihan has noted to Kaieteur Sport that the award has given his students and the Guyana Wu-Shu Association a timely boost, as at one point in time all seemed dead for this sport and discipline in Guyana but Shihan Yassim, who has been the Secretary-general and Senior coach of the association never gave up on his training.
Chen Xilai, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, congratulated Yassim on his achievement and presented him with his Awards (certificates) and a small token on behalf of the Embassy hoping to see this sport grow in Guyana as he looks to the future development of the Guyana Wu-Shu Association and the possible cooperation between the embassy and the Association, while Yassim pledged his continued support to its development here in Guyana.
The grandmaster, Yassim, made special mention of gratitude to everyone that stood with him and helped him to win this competition at his level including his student Bisram Ramnarain for ensuring that his performance was on time and to standard, Wang Qiuyi of the Chinese Embassy who assisted with all the updates on the competition and his wife Marcell L. Yassim, along with everyone else who voted for him.
Anyone with the desire to learn Wu-shu or Taiji can contact Mr. Yassim on 662-7211 (same on WhatsApp).

 

