Motorcycle bandits strike again at Foulis, ECD

Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Motorcycle bandits have claimed another victim, this time at Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to a police report, at about 11:20 hours on Friday, driver Moniram Persaud arrived at a bond located at Seventeenth Street, Foulis, ECD, in motor vehicle PHH 3399. Persaud was in the process of handing over some spare parts when two men on a black Honda XR motorcycle, one of whom had a handgun in his possession, came from the eastern direction and approached the left passenger side of the vehicle. The pillion rider reportedly dismounted the motorcycle, took out a black handgun, discharged a round into the air and demanded that Persaud hand over cash, to which he complied.
As seen in a video of the incident posted on news website, News Room, Persaud exited the vehicle and ran into the bond. The bandit then proceeded to search the vehicle, taking one Samsung cellphone valued $50,000, one gold ring valued $60,000 and two excavator filters valued at $30,000. After acquiring the items, the suspect then mounted the motorcycle and the two escaped.
The matter was reported to the Enmore Police Station. Checks were made within the area for the suspects but were unsuccessful. A statement has been taken from Persaud and an investigation is in progress.
