Girlfriend stabbed to death as her son ran to get help

May 02, 2021 News

– Turns up an hour later unconscious at GPHC

Kaieteur News – A Durban Street, Georgetown, woman was stabbed to death last night by her boyfriend even as her son who witnessed the incident ran to find someone to save his mother. That boyfriend was discovered an hour later unconscious at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Her remains being removed from the crime scene by undertakers.

Crime scene experts walking up the stairs to examine her body.

According to eyewitness reports, Nichola Wilson, 44, was killed yesterday when her boyfriend, Lawrence Brummel, turned up at her Lot 57 Durban Street, Lodge, home and reportedly accused her of infidelity. Neighbours say that a quarrel reportedly broke out and Brummel attacked the woman.
Wilson’s 14-year-old son, who sitting outside of the home at the time, was alerted by his mother’s screams and reportedly saw the man over his mom with a knife. He sought to physically intervene to prevent the attack but Lawrence attacked him too and he ran to get help, at which point the man, said to be in his mid-forties, continued his attack on Wilson, stabbing her to the face and about the body. By the time the teen could bring neighbours to assist, Lawrence ran, entered his car and drove off.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, Wilson’s remains lay covered on a veranda located at the back of her house. Crime scene experts had cordoned off the scene to begin their investigation. As they walked up Wilson’s steps to examine her remains, one could be heard saying, “Look, watch blood dripping there.”

Stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Nichola Wilson.

Nichola and Brummel in happier times.

Her siblings were on the road at the scene, inconsolable. One sister who did not give her name recounted that for Mother’s Day the siblings were to tile their mother’s tomb. Another sister, Abigail (only name given), said that she last spoke to her sister in church yesterday and they had planned to celebrate the birthday of another sister last night. She related as well that Wilson had planned to move to a new apartment sometime soon.
Even as Kaieteur News was on the scene yesterday, information was received that police were able to locate Brummel in an unconscious state at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). According to the police sources that this paper spoke to at the GPHC last night, he had turned up at the hospital sometime after killing Wilson and told staff that he had ingested a poisonous substance. Brummel will remain under police guard as he is being treated.

 

 

 

