Make fire sprinklers mandatory where necessary

DEAR EDITOR,

I am very sorry for the losses of the occupants of the Sharon’s building mall. Will the building insurance compensate these occupants? Will the government compensate the occupants? Will the Guyana Fire Department compensate the occupants? Will the insurance company compensate the occupants? There will be no help from either. So much losses these individuals has to endure, which could have been avoided by just the mandatory requirement of having Fire Sprinklers installation protection for commercial buildings three storeys and higher. A Fire Sprinkler system can be supplied by the water that would be available for the washroom facilities, a Fire Sprinkler system extinguishes a fire at the beginning, this suppression time is enough to contact the fire department, aiding the fire fighters to enter the building and confirm the extinguishing of the fire.

I would like to ask the government and the fire department who are responsible if we the citizens and property owners and business owners, small or large, of Guyana, why haven’t you implemented this simple and most effective method of protection into law and commercial buildings? Is the government and Fire department waiting until there are many deaths from Fire to make Fire Sprinkler system mandatory? If it is because of not knowing how Fire Sprinkler system works, I would be grateful to assist for this will be the benefit of my country and our citizens. Fire Sprinkler systems do not have to be manually operated, you do not need someone to see or acknowledge a fire for it to work, it is automatically designed that in the ignition of a fire, the temperature rises and would pop the thermometer tube which will release the water that would spray into tiny droplets and extinguishes the fire at its beginning. The developed countries has this as a mandatory requirement, don’t we want to develop too, or we will live “come so, do so” and not care about protection.

I say all of this because I am a fire victim and I know how it feels to lose everything.

Please Mr. President and the Guyana Fire department make it a mandatory requirement of Fire Sprinklers protection for commercial buildings three storeys and higher or where necessary.

Sincerely,

Vishul Ishwaridin