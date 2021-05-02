Lockdown coming!

Dem Boys Seh…

Y’all start stock up pun yuh grocery. Lockdown coming. And it gan be a long, long lockdown when it start. Start buy yuh flour, rice and sugar because when de storm get worse, yuh gan be confined to yuh home.

De numbers telling a frightening tale. April was de deadliest month ever. Dem had more dan double de amount of positive cases dan in January when more dan 40 persons bin get infect. In April was more dan 60 persons per day wah test positive. And on average, more dan two persons died every day. Was a record breaking month.

Still Prezzie seh how good sense nah prevail. Well, it looks like de government is de chief cook and bottle washer when it comes to good sense not prevailing.

But dem own friends seeing de writing on de wall. Dem private sector company done realise dat de country is in its deadliest surge and dem about to tek action, with or without de government.

Dem boys hear how some private businesses decide dem gan wuk half day instead of whole day so dat dem staff can get home early. Some places done start sending home dem workers by 3:00 pm because dem nah wan dem gat to deh in de traffic rush.

People nah waiting pun government. Dem see de storm clouds and dem start to shut dem window. Nuff more people gan dead before dis done. So full up yuh cupboards and wait out de storm at home!

Talk half and stay safe!