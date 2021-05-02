Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:34 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

 

Sports

The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions

The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions

May 02, 2021

Laured ‘the Lion’ Stewart aiming to devour opponent By Sean Devers The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions is planning to stage a pulsating International Boxing card in Guyana which...
Read More
Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store Supports Wiltshire dominoes

Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store...

May 02, 2021

Shihan A. Nazim Yassim has done it again

Shihan A. Nazim Yassim has done it again

May 02, 2021

Former cyclists Keith Massey and Cyril Hunte give back

Former cyclists Keith Massey and Cyril Hunte give...

May 02, 2021

Archibald gets success in Texas despite the elements

Archibald gets success in Texas despite the...

May 02, 2021

Incident sparks as Women’s World Draughts Tournament in Progress

Incident sparks as Women’s World Draughts...

May 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Begging is big business!

    Kaieteur News – There is a fellow who begs at, at least, two of the junctions with traffic lights in the city. One... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]