Investigate conflict of interest

DEAR EDITOR,

There is another news headline of a conflict of interest. This time it is at GPL to add to so many others (Report May 1). The tsunami of corruption was not imagined when the new government was sworn in nine months ago. The more things change, the more they remain the same or repeat themselves. The government must pull up its socks or it will face the ire of voters in four years.

This government will soon be known by the moniker “conflict of interest government” because of the personnel sitting on boards with ties to private companies bidding for contracts. Shouldn’t there be an investigation of other Ministries and boards to weed out conflict of interest and eliminate corruption?

There is the case of a Minister’s children becoming contractors and responding to emergency (no bid) works. There is also the Chairman of a board who is on the payroll of a company that bids for contracts supplying excavators and equipment for DNI works and cleaning drains. Aren’t these examples a conflict of interest? Shouldn’t these also be addressed? Shouldn’t the Minister, Chair and Directors be also removed as was done at GuyOil pending an investigation?

When will government recruit individuals who have a track record of honesty and integrity? In looking around, there are so many individuals with a history of allegations of corruption. It seems the more one is corrupt, the higher is the position.

Yours truly,

Dharmendra Lalji