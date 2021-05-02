Gov’t. moves to issue more quarrying licence

Kaieteur News – President, Irfaan Ali, has announced a move by Government to issue new quarrying licences to satisfy the local demand for stone in the building and construction sectors. During a press conference held at State House on Wednesday, President Ali pointed the potential for Guyana to supply the extraordinary demand given the construction boom, locally.

According to Ali, in the last few months, the construction boom has required the importation of an estimated forty percent of the demand. The President disclosed that the stone import was valued at approximately of US$10 million, when “we can produce this locally.”

He noted that there are only a few licenced quarry operators in Guyana and as such, the government will be taking steps to issue a number of new licences through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

President Ali said too, that the accelerating housing program, massive highways and community roads to be developed across the country will also add to the demand over the next five years.

“In order to maximise the local benefits, to create jobs and expanding local content, we are in the process of issuing new quarrying licences in order to fully satisfy local demands,” the President announced.

In addition to the housing sector, the President said that the mining sector also has a demand for the building material, given efforts to maintain approximately 1,500 kilometers of hinterland road, repair 40 culverts and build 20 long bridges.

To this end, Ali said that the Ministry of Public Works has also been given a task to enhance infrastructure and travel along the hinterland trail.

“I have asked the Ministry of Public Works to complete a condition of all bridges along the Linden to Lethem road. The ministry will further design and cost each bridge which will be built in concrete to international standards, these costs will be included in government’s expenditure” President Ali mentioned at the press conference.