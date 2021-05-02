Former cyclists Keith Massey and Cyril Hunte give back

Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:33 AM
May 02, 2021 Sports
Clubs and individuals in Berbice, Linden and Georgetown benefit
Former cyclists, Keith Massey and Cyril Hunte, who are both now residing in the USA and still active, have combined efforts to assist a number of cycling clubs and a few individuals with equipment.
Executive member of Flying Stars Cycle Club (FSCC) William Howard coordinated the distribution of the items which includes clothing, helmets, seats, shoes and water bottles. Howard expressed gratitude to the donors for their largesse which he said is timely given the challenges that have been presented with the covid-19 pandemic putting a huge dent of the finances of the cyclists.
“The donation of these items is well received and appreciated by all the clubs and individuals who have benefitted and will go a long way in assisting the cyclists to be properly attired whilst competing and even training.”
The clubs benefitting are Linden Bauxite Flyers CC, Carlton Wheelers CC, Flying Ace CC and Flying Stars CC. Some of the presentations took place at Chin Chan Cycle Shop located in Robb Street, Georgetown.
