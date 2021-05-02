ERC to launch investigation into comments by Walton-Desir, Ramjattan

Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) Media Monitoring Unit will launch an investigation into comments made recently by Opposition Parliamentarians, Amanza Walton-Desir and Khemraj Ramjattan during the “Politics 101” programme hosted by political scientist, Dr. David Hinds.
According to a reliable source, the ERC was made aware of the comments due to a series of condemnations made against them and more particularly, a column penned by Freddie Kissoon that was carried in this newspaper’s April 27, 2021 edition titled: “The ERC should prosecute Amanza Walton-Desir and Khemraj Ramjattan.” Kaieteur News learnt that the ERC has since reached out for crucial pieces of information about the programme that was broadcasted on Facebook, including, the date, the time and caption (if any). This is because the unit has made attempts to locate the video of the programme but they were futile.
Further to that, in his column, Kissoon had offered the recording of the programme to anyone who would like to hear the comments made by Walton-Desir and Ramjattan and the ERC has expressed that it would like to take him up on that offer. The comments made by the parliamentarians have not been received well by the public. In fact, a letter carried in yesterday’s edition, saw a citizen asking for one of them to resign.
Just months ago, another APNU+AFC parliamentarian, Cathy Hughes, was investigated by the Commission over comments made on the Facebook platform, which were said to be riot inciting. However, those comments were proven to be falsified.
May 02, 2021Laured ‘the Lion’ Stewart aiming to devour opponent By Sean Devers The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions is planning to stage a pulsating International Boxing card in Guyana which...
May 02, 2021
May 02, 2021
May 02, 2021
May 02, 2021
May 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – My choice for the American presidential candidate last November was Bernie Sanders. If Sanders had... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that when boxers are preparing for a fight that they should reduce their amorous activities... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]