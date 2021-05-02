ERC to launch investigation into comments by Walton-Desir, Ramjattan

Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) Media Monitoring Unit will launch an investigation into comments made recently by Opposition Parliamentarians, Amanza Walton-Desir and Khemraj Ramjattan during the “Politics 101” programme hosted by political scientist, Dr. David Hinds.

According to a reliable source, the ERC was made aware of the comments due to a series of condemnations made against them and more particularly, a column penned by Freddie Kissoon that was carried in this newspaper’s April 27, 2021 edition titled: “The ERC should prosecute Amanza Walton-Desir and Khemraj Ramjattan.” Kaieteur News learnt that the ERC has since reached out for crucial pieces of information about the programme that was broadcasted on Facebook, including, the date, the time and caption (if any). This is because the unit has made attempts to locate the video of the programme but they were futile.

Further to that, in his column, Kissoon had offered the recording of the programme to anyone who would like to hear the comments made by Walton-Desir and Ramjattan and the ERC has expressed that it would like to take him up on that offer. The comments made by the parliamentarians have not been received well by the public. In fact, a letter carried in yesterday’s edition, saw a citizen asking for one of them to resign.

Just months ago, another APNU+AFC parliamentarian, Cathy Hughes, was investigated by the Commission over comments made on the Facebook platform, which were said to be riot inciting. However, those comments were proven to be falsified.