Assurance was misleading

Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:34 AM
May 02, 2021 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
If the origin of that massive fire was electrical, as is being posited/touted, and it is found to be so that perhaps the main electrical system of the complex was faulty, would the owner/management as the landlord, bear any responsibility/liability to the tenants?
How frequent were electrical inspections done to the building?
The Fire Chief must take the many lessons (mistakes) from this disaster to improve on his fire fighting abilities and capabilities in dealing with a massive fire such as this one, his first major outing since assuming the position.
There can be no doubt the assurance that the situation was under control proved to be misleading.
Sincerely
Shamshun Mohamed
