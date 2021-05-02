Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:34 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Assurance was misleading

May 02, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

If the origin of that massive fire was electrical, as is being posited/touted, and it is found to be so that perhaps the main electrical system of the complex was faulty, would the owner/management as the landlord, bear any responsibility/liability to the tenants?
How frequent were electrical inspections done to the building?
The Fire Chief must take the many lessons (mistakes) from this disaster to improve on his fire fighting abilities and capabilities in dealing with a massive fire such as this one, his first major outing since assuming the position.
There can be no doubt the assurance that the situation was under control proved to be misleading.

Sincerely
Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

 

Sports

The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions

The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions

May 02, 2021

Laured ‘the Lion’ Stewart aiming to devour opponent By Sean Devers The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions is planning to stage a pulsating International Boxing card in Guyana which...
Read More
Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store Supports Wiltshire dominoes

Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store...

May 02, 2021

Shihan A. Nazim Yassim has done it again

Shihan A. Nazim Yassim has done it again

May 02, 2021

Former cyclists Keith Massey and Cyril Hunte give back

Former cyclists Keith Massey and Cyril Hunte give...

May 02, 2021

Archibald gets success in Texas despite the elements

Archibald gets success in Texas despite the...

May 02, 2021

Incident sparks as Women’s World Draughts Tournament in Progress

Incident sparks as Women’s World Draughts...

May 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Begging is big business!

    Kaieteur News – There is a fellow who begs at, at least, two of the junctions with traffic lights in the city. One... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]