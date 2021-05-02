America Street moneychanger robbed, shot in leg

Kaieteur News – A moneychanger, David Wilson, was robbed by two bandits yesterday on the corner of America Street and the Avenue of the Republic.

According to eyewitnesses, Wilson, 49, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, usually conducts business further down America Street, but because of the Labour Day holiday, he went to the Avenue of the Republic corner to better attract customers.

While he was there, around 11.30 hrs, two men on a black Honda XR motorcycle without number plate rode up to him. Wilson approached them raising his hands in a gesture indicating he changed money, as he would usually do, according to a vendor who witnessed the incident.

According to the eyewitness, the pillion rider of the bike came off, approached Wilson and demanded that he hand over the cash in his hand. The bandit then took a gun from his waist, shot the moneychanger once to his leg and proceeded to rob him of $600,000 in cash. The bandit subsequently joined his accomplice on the motorcycle and the two escaped along the Avenue of the Republic. Both bandits were reportedly attired in construction vests while conducting the robbery.

According to eyewitnesses, Wilson, even after receiving the injury, tried to stand up. An ambulance was summoned and the man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Police subsequently arrived on the scene and collected one spent shell. Investigations are continuing.