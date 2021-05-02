$95M bridge to be constructed at Great Diamond-Herstelling

Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A new steel and concrete composite bridge will soon be constructed at the New Great Diamond-Herstelling Road to enter the Mocha Access Road.
This is according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who noted that the cost for construction is pegged at $95 million. He said that it would eliminate the major traffic woes on the East Bank of Demerara. In addition to that, the Minister visited several other project sites on Friday for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) that has ongoing works.
The Minister’s first stop was at Providence, where two contractors are undertaking land preparation and infrastructure works to the tune of $246 million. The scope of works includes drainage, pipe works and the construction of access roads and culverts.
“Some 215 of our recent allottees are expected to benefit from these works and I’m pleased to see that the contractors are on schedule,” said Minister Croal, noting that works are to be completed by August.
Meanwhile, in Little Diamond, Minister Croal was pleased to see works moving apace for low, middle and high-income lots.
“For this area alone, we are talking about investments of about $1.1 billion for basic infrastructure works, land preparation, road networking and the drainage and water connections. Here we have a total of 729 beneficiaries we placed in this community,” explained the Minister.
Additionally, housing construction for 100 low-income homes in Prospect has begun and preparation for 600 house lots. These homes are an addition to the 190 houses being built in Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, as part of the Ministry’s 2021 work programme, from a $1.8 billion allocation.
The Minister’s final visit took him to an area in Great Diamond, divided into ten lots. In this area, land preparation and infrastructure works are being executed by nine contractors, while the contract for the final lot is expected to be signed soon, signaling a total $1.6 billion investment.
Overall, Minister Croal was satisfied with the pace of the works. He noted that future site visits are in line to ensure that all projects are completed efficiently and timely.
May 02, 2021Laured ‘the Lion’ Stewart aiming to devour opponent By Sean Devers The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions is planning to stage a pulsating International Boxing card in Guyana which...
May 02, 2021
May 02, 2021
May 02, 2021
May 02, 2021
May 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – My choice for the American presidential candidate last November was Bernie Sanders. If Sanders had... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that when boxers are preparing for a fight that they should reduce their amorous activities... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]