$95M bridge to be constructed at Great Diamond-Herstelling

Kaieteur News – A new steel and concrete composite bridge will soon be constructed at the New Great Diamond-Herstelling Road to enter the Mocha Access Road.

This is according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who noted that the cost for construction is pegged at $95 million. He said that it would eliminate the major traffic woes on the East Bank of Demerara. In addition to that, the Minister visited several other project sites on Friday for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) that has ongoing works.

The Minister’s first stop was at Providence, where two contractors are undertaking land preparation and infrastructure works to the tune of $246 million. The scope of works includes drainage, pipe works and the construction of access roads and culverts.

“Some 215 of our recent allottees are expected to benefit from these works and I’m pleased to see that the contractors are on schedule,” said Minister Croal, noting that works are to be completed by August.

Meanwhile, in Little Diamond, Minister Croal was pleased to see works moving apace for low, middle and high-income lots.

“For this area alone, we are talking about investments of about $1.1 billion for basic infrastructure works, land preparation, road networking and the drainage and water connections. Here we have a total of 729 beneficiaries we placed in this community,” explained the Minister.

Additionally, housing construction for 100 low-income homes in Prospect has begun and preparation for 600 house lots. These homes are an addition to the 190 houses being built in Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, as part of the Ministry’s 2021 work programme, from a $1.8 billion allocation.

The Minister’s final visit took him to an area in Great Diamond, divided into ten lots. In this area, land preparation and infrastructure works are being executed by nine contractors, while the contract for the final lot is expected to be signed soon, signaling a total $1.6 billion investment.

Overall, Minister Croal was satisfied with the pace of the works. He noted that future site visits are in line to ensure that all projects are completed efficiently and timely.