Nurse assistant accused of running Ponzi scheme slapped with 15 more fraud charges

Kaieteur News – The nurse assistant who is accused of running a Ponzi scheme, yesterday made another court appearance and was slapped with 15 more fraud charges.

The defendant, Keziah Jeuel Roberts, 33, of Lot 88 Eping Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who read 13 of the fraud charges to her. The two other fraud charges were read to Roberts by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Roberts denied the charges that were read to her and she was placed on a total of $460,000 bail. The matters were adjourned to May 21, 2021.

The obtaining money by false pretense charges were brought against Roberts by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and arm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

According to information, Roberts reportedly registered a business under the name ‘Kapital Kare Investment’ and posted a business flyer on her Facebook page reportedly enticing persons to invest in her business.

It is alleged that Roberts asked persons to invest the sum of $40,000 and in return they will receive the sum of $180,000 within 21 days of their investment. Several persons reportedly invested varying sums of monies but never received their capital or returns as promised. The matter was then reported to SOCU and an investigation was launched. A wanted bulletin was later issued for Roberts who later surrendered and was charged.

On April 23, 2021, Roberts made her first court appearance and was slapped with four similar fraud charges. She was placed on bail and those matters were adjourned to May 21, 2021.