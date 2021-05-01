Narayan Ramdhani into the third round and draw of 16

Kaieteur News – Leading Guyanese Badminton players Narayan Ramdhani and Priyanna Ramdhani’s quest for Olympics and South American Youth Games Qualifications Points moved into gear at the XXIV Pan Am Individual Championships 2021 in Guatemala from April 29 to May 30.

This is the first Senior Pan Am Tournament for both players after playing quite a number of years in the Junior Category. They had limited tournaments for over a year and a half but were able to perform at their best despite the Pandemic era where they were exposed to a lot of restrictions.

This tournament attracted quite a number of players who are trying to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Narayan Ramdhani in Men Singles got a bye in the first-round draw of 64 and in the second-round draw of 32 defeated Shae Martin of Barbados 21-18, 21-12 to reach in the round of 16. Today he will play for a spot in the Quarter-Finals.

Priyanna Ramdhani in her Ladies Singles lost to Dominican Republic No. 1 experienced Player Nairoby Abigail: 21-8, 21-12.

In the Mixed Doubles, Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani lost to Antonio Emanuel Ortiz & Alejandra Jose Paiz Quan of Guatemala: 21-13, 21-13

They are now awaiting the IOC and the Pan American Federation to inform if Narayan will qualify for the Olympics and Priyanna for the South American youth games after all points in the qualification periods are calculated.

The GBA is extremely happy the players got the chance to participate in a tournament after a long layoff and this was made possible by: Minister of Sports-Honorable Charles Ramson Jr., President of the GOA-Mr. Kalam Juman-Yassin, Demerara Bank-Dr. Yesu Persaud, Mohamed’s Enterprise-Mr. Nazar Mohamed and Ms. Ayanna Watson for making it possible for them to attend this Championship.