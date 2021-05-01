Mr. Patrick M. Yarde, President/CEO of Guyana Public Service Union

Kaieteur News – May 1st would be the second Workers’ Day that workers would be severely restricted to celebrating this auspicious occasion that they look forward to every year and have the legitimate expectation of being with the leadership of their unions to be acquainted with pursuits in their interest, the difficulty being experienced, the progress being made, if any, and what is necessary collectively to be done to achieve the desired outcomes.

On this occasion, in 2021 there is nothing positive to note, the period May 2020 to May 2021 has been brutal for workers and more so for the elderly, pensioners and ruthless demanding and life threatening situations for front-line workers, due mainly to Covid-19. The origin of this pandemic is still in doubt, however, there is no doubt about how widespread, contagious, devastating and deadly it has been and continues to be even though there have been several vaccines developed and emergency approval for usage and the fact that several hundred million persons throughout the world have been inoculated.

The spread of the virus continues to escalate and in several countries, India, Brazil and Europe are scariest. Here in Guyana infections are on the rise and also the death rate.

It is clear to the Guyana Public Service Union that the Government’s unenlightened approach to mitigate the impact of this deadly virus is contributing to the escalation of infections and increase death rate from the virus. The importation and inoculation of vaccines are not enough. This has been done throughout the world, even by other countries that provided Guyana with vaccines, the virus is still spreading and killing their citizens, but the naïve approach is applied here in Guyana in conflict with recent advice from PAHO.

Worst yet is the Government’s political conduct and ruthless stance in dealing with frontline workers particularly frontline Health Care Workers. Their entire approach is uncaring and somewhat heartless in this high risk and deadly environment. The cost of living is skyrocketing and prices for necessary household commodities have escalated. The Administration refuses to respect workers’ right and engage in collective bargaining; refusing to pay risk allowance to frontline workers that was agreed to in principle. They are pressuring and putting workers at risk; there is also political discrimination against workers and causing increased hardship and challenges to survive. They are taking action that would instigate conflict between workers; they are obviously in collusion with the private sector to deny workers what is merited, deserving and outstanding.

Guyana is now an oil producing state but clearly there is a political focus to utilise the revenue from that source in a partisan political manner and all decent and law abiding citizen must unite and guard against this.

This year we have also been faced with a test, the challenge to protect decency against vulgarity. This is the situation at the Linden Hospital Complex; we have concluded that the political Administration deliberately put one of their operatives to abuse our members to intimidate and to demoralise them. This is evident since notwithstanding the public criticism and the condemnation and call for the removal of this offensive upstart.

The political hierarchy is clearly supporting the conduct of this culprit and there is no display of decency at any level of the Government to acknowledge the inappropriateness of what was done.

Our Sisters taking protest action in Linden in defence of their image and decency from the vulgarity of Rudolph Small, are being victimised by this regime, their meager salaries were reduced unlawfully to pressure and punish them to submit to Small’s vulgar conduct. This is the humiliation that they are subjected to. The Union will be opening a bank account specifically to deposit funds to economically assist those members financially that would be affected by the regime’s gruesome actions and would be inviting all members and well-wishers, who voluntarily would like to contribute, to do so.

Another area that requires attention is the environment and climate change, there is no doubt that 2021 would present serious challenges which maybe devastating and we must start preparing to respond to such challenges.

Brothers and Sisters, in addition to all the agony and dangers facing us, the apparent menace that is lurking in our path to upliftment is the administration’ reluctance to address deserving and overdue increases in salaries and allowances commencing at the base with a living wage. No full time worker in the public service should be living in poverty. This is the case in Guyana which is deliberately being done by the Administration. Workers continue to be suffocated and discriminated against.

This ill treatment of workers seems to be endless. Government after government continues to abuse workers’ rights. In 2015 the promise was made to have inclusiveness and the restoration of collective bargaining by the APNU+AFC Administration. This promise was not honoured and impositions continued ruthlessly. In 2020 the PPP/C campaign promised to pay substantial increases to the public sector workers, so far that has gone with the wind and the slogan ‘President for all the people’ has no meaning.

Let me repeat – a major contribution to the working class neglect is the absence of inconclusiveness, the obstruction to workers’ participation in management and the disregard of honouring of obligation for the International Labour Organisation Conventions ratified by the Parliament of Guyana and that are in force.

In eliminating the obstacles in our way, we must mobilise now to confront the existing injustices in order to etch out a future that is built on fairness, justice and human rights. As a public sector union, we recognize and are confident that we are integral to the foundation of a just and democratic society and that our fight is a fight for all. We must enhance our relationship, our militancy and solidarity to dislodge the political and executive assaults. We must obtain positive results on our outstanding grievances.

We cannot be fragmented. We must unite! For in unity there is strength.

The only hope for the workers in Guyana is genuine working class unity.

Finally, and most important, workers are urged to protect themselves and be safe at all times.

On behalf of the Executive Council I extend best wishes to all workers for a Happy May Day 2021.