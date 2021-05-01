Latest update May 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Incident sparks as Women’s World Draughts Tournament in Progress

May 01, 2021 Sports

Action during the game in women’s world Draughts tournament between the pair.

Kaieteur News – Not widely reputed as a game of belligerence and bellicosity, women’s draughts almost sparked a diplomatic incident between Warsaw and Moscow after a Polish official removed a Russian player’s flag during a world championship match.
Damian Reszka, the president of the Polish draughts federation, apologised following outrage on Russian social media, but said organisers had no option but to comply with international sporting rules barring Russians from competing under their flag.
Russia’s Tamara Tansykkuzhina, a six-time world champion, went on to lose the round on Tuesday to Poland’s Natalia Sadowska. The two are competing for the nine-game world title in Warsaw until 3 May, with Sadowska currently ahead.
According to Guyana Draughts Association President, Jairam Ramdeen, This incident is now escalating and caused diplomatic bitterness between Poland and Russia. The National Draughts Association is affiliated to Pan American Draughts Association which sends representatives at these World games.

 

