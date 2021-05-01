Govt. withholds GT Mayor’s $75,000 stipend

Kaieteur News – For the past several months, the Government of Guyana has been reportedly withholding the Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine’s $75,000 stipend. Narine in an interview with this publication stated that since October 2020, his stipend was halted by the Government. He also said that the Town Clerk and other executives of the local organ of the Georgetown Municipality are experiencing similar issues.

The Mayor said, “$75,000 won’t mine me, but it’s the victimisation from the Government to the Georgetown Municipality.” He further added that since his stipend was halted, he spoke to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, several times concerning the issue but nothing has changed.

He said, “I spoke with him on the phone, at meetings and even at his office and he told me that he would have to ask his Permanent Secretary (PS). I even reminded him after that and still nothing.”

Kaieteur News reached out to Minister Dharamlall for a comment but to Press time, there was no response.

This publication also reached out to other Mayors who confirmed that they have been receiving their stipend from the Government. Some of the Mayors who have confirmed the aforementioned are Anna Regina, Mayor Rajendra Lall Prabhulall; Bartica Mayor, Gifford Eldon Marshall; Lethem Mayor, John Theophillus Macedo; and Linden Mayor, Waneka Odetta Arrindell.

According to reports, during December 2018, the Central Government received approval from the National Assembly to increase the stipends for Mayors and others. This was done by the then Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, after the Guyana Association of Municipalities (GAM) had called for the stipend for Mayors to be increased from the meager $15,000.

The stipends were increased to $110,000 for the four hinterland Mayors and $85,000 for the hinterland Deputy Mayors. The six coastal Mayors receive a $75,000 stipend; their deputies will receive $60,000.

The hinterland Town Clerks are now receiving a stipend of $78,000 while those on the Coast receive $55,000. Overseers receive a $40,000 monthly stipend and the National Democratic Council (NDC) Chairs receive $10,000 monthly.