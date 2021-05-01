GNBS certifies Dr. Leslie Persaud Medical Diagnostic Centre Lab

Kaieteur News – The Bureau of Standards recently revealed that the Dr. Leslie Persaud Medical Diagnostic Centre Lab has been certified. The Centre located at Lot 38, Brickdam, Georgetown, opened its door in 2000 and shortly after added its own laboratory services, which continue to expand. Dr. Leslie I. R. Persaud, the Medical Director and a healthcare professional since 1972, said his only goal since acquiring his private practice from another doctor is to ensure that the services offered are of the highest quality.

“I always believe in having high standards in practice,” he noted.

To attain the high standard he was pursuing, Dr. Persaud first got his Clinic certified by the Ministry of Health; and then he approached the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) for Certification to the National Laboratory Standard – GYS 170 “General Requirements for the operation of a laboratory.”

Under its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS certifies medical and testing laboratories, giving assurance that facilities are conforming to requirements specified in the National Standard. Certification to the standard guarantees that laboratories are following strict procedures and protocols to provide accurate and reliable results to clients.

GNBS Certification is valid for two years after which there is a need for renewal. Dr. Persaud Medical Diagnostic Centre Laboratory has recently received its first renewal certificate after its initial certification in 2018.

Importantly, impromptu audits are conducted by the GNBS during the two-year period of certification to identify and address areas for improvements. Dr. Persaud said his lab worked continuously to maintain the requirements of the standard but described the task as “sometimes challenging, yet worthwhile.”

When asked about the reliability of his laboratory results Dr. Persaud added, “We do a lot of laboratory testing etc. and I find my lab results are quite accurate. I am able to compare my results with those my patients receive when they go abroad. They’re practically the same,” he noted.

Meanwhile, he lauding the GNBS for the increase in his Laboratory’s clientele, relating that since certification, the publicity the Laboratory received through newspaper advertisements by the GNBS has given it many more clients.

Currently, the laboratory is certified to conduct a range of tests including Haematology, Urology, Serology, Biochemistry and Parasitology.