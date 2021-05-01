Alleged Priest killer remanded

Kaieteur News – The third suspect in the killing of former Anglican priest, George Chuck-A-Sang, who was found dead in his home last December, was on April 23, remanded to prison after he was charged with murder.

The defendant, Orlando Richards, a pork-knocker of Lot 192 Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, when a joint murder charge was read to him.

The 21-year-old was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between December 18, 2020 and December 21, 2020, at St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church, located at the corner of Hadfield and Vlissengen Roads, Georgetown, he murdered Chuck-A-Sang.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus then remanded Richards to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Rawle McPherson and 43-year-old Mohanie Mohabir, who were previously charged for allegedly murdering the priest, had the individual murder charge against them withdrawn and a joint murder charge was read to them. They were also remanded to prison.

It was reported that the former priest’s partially decomposed body was found in his home on December 21, 2020 with multiples stabs wounds. He was found by his daughter, Renata Chuck-A-Sang and current priest, Monsell Alves.

Sometime after McPherson and Mohabir were put before the court and remanded for the offence, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for Richards during February, who was later nabbed in mid-April.

While in custody, Richards reportedly confessed that he was guilty of being involved in the crime and admitted to detectives that he had inflicted the injuries on Chuck-A-Sang. Kaieteur News was informed that he was jealous that the priest was getting more attention than him from Mohabir who was employed as a cleaner at the time.

In his confession to the police, Richards said that he told the woman about his jealous feelings and she told him that he (Richards) has to “prove himself as a man.” He stated that those words had triggered him to kill Chuck-A-Sang while adding that he had used a “tawa and a knife” to inflict the fatal injuries.