Accident claims life of pensioner

Kaieteur News – An accident that occurred on Thursday on Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, has claimed the life of 88-year-old Sandy Adonis of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara. According to a police report, the traffic had come to a halt and a motor lorry bearing the number plate GMM 3568 with Trailer TTT 5330 stopped at the intersection of Avenue of the Republic and Regent Street, awaiting the green light. Adonis was at the time approaching a red motorcar that had stopped alongside the motor lorry.

The pedestrian had reportedly approached the left side of the front of the motorcar and was interacting with the person in the passenger seat. The interaction was short due to traffic light turning green. According to eyewitnesses, the individual seated within the passenger seat of the motorcar reportedly pushed Adonis from the perimeter of the vehicle which caused the pensioner to fall to the ground.

As the motor lorry accelerated, it rolled over Adonis, causing him to sustain injuries to his head and other parts of his body. An ambulance arrived shortly after on the scene and following an examination, Adonis was pronounced dead.

The body was then taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour where it is presently awaiting a Post Mortem Examination. A breathalyzer test was later conducted on the driver of the lorry but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. The driver however, remains in custody as further investigations are ongoing.