57-year-old woman is latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update May 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
May 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that a 57-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus has died. Her death now brings the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 296.
According to the Ministry’s Press Release, the woman died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 177 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 13,283.
The dashboard shows that 15 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 85 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,679 are in home isolation and 13 persons are in institutional quarantine. To date, 11,208 recoveries have been recorded.
May 01, 2021Kaieteur News – Not widely reputed as a game of belligerence and bellicosity, women’s draughts almost sparked a diplomatic incident between Warsaw and Moscow after a Polish official removed a...
May 01, 2021
May 01, 2021
Apr 30, 2021
Apr 30, 2021
Apr 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – Amanza Walton-Desir (AWD) is a PNC parliamentarian. Norman Brown is a diaspora African rights activist... more
Kaieteur News – There is a fellow who begs at, at least, two of the junctions with traffic lights in the city. One... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados there is outrage in some quarters that the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]