57-year-old woman is latest COVID-19 fatality

May 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that a 57-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus has died. Her death now brings the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 296.
According to the Ministry’s Press Release, the woman died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 177 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 13,283.
The dashboard shows that 15 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 85 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,679 are in home isolation and 13 persons are in institutional quarantine. To date, 11,208 recoveries have been recorded.

