Kaieteur News – Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, put on a sideshow for the army of yes-men that accompanied him at Monday’s Oil and Gas Press Meeting he held. Instead of coming clean, it was another exhibition in evasiveness, deception and the creation of smokescreens in order to hide the truth and the facts.
Dr. Jagdeo spoke about ten thousand words about the gas-to-shore project, but not a word about any supporting financial studies done. He believes that because he has some numbers in his head, that all Guyana must go along without questioning him. When he was questioned about the basis of his figures, he decided that a heavy dose of irrelevancies was the way to camouflage the issue. He answered questions without ever answering them to the point and with regard for facts and substance.
While U.S. President Biden’s groundbreaking commits to move away from fossil fuels and to cheaper, cleaner renewables, our own Dr. Jagdeo doesn’t want to hear about that. He is driven to get his way with his imagined figures, which are all he has to support this costly gas-to-shore project, which could be Guyana’s next white elephant.
Guyanese: we knew a lot about sugar. Dr. Jagdeo spent (wasted) US$200M on the Skeldon Factory and look at where we are today. On the other hand, we know very little about oil and gas and there is Dr. Jagdeo pretending that he knows more than Americans and Europeans, who are readying to lessen their powerful fossil fuel dependency. Something is not right about this. What is Dr. Jagdeo really up to, that no one else knows?
Apr 30, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
