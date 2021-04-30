Latest update April 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Two more persons die from COVID-19

Apr 30, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 295.
The latest fatalities are two women, a 63-year-old and a 59-year-old both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). According to the Ministry’s press release, both persons died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 13,106.
The dashboard shows that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 88 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,597 in home isolation and eight persons are institutional quarantine. To date 11,110 recoveries have been recorded.

