Police Force probing trend of civilians taking rap for ranks hosting events

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF), is currently probing a trend whereby, “civilians are taking the rap” for joint services ranks who host public events in contravention of the Covid-19 guidelines.

Kaieteur News was told that it has been brought to GPF’s attention, that some of its ranks might have found a way to breach the Covid-19 regulations by hosting public events and get away with it.

According to Stan Gouveia, the Deputy Communications Director of the force, those ranks would partner with civilians to host the events and then let them (the civilians) take the rap for it.

In a release sent out on Tuesday, the GPF described the matter as ‘concerning’: “The Guyana Police Force has noticed a concerning trend, during investigations into breaches of the applicable protocols of the Covid-19 Regulations”

The release then went on to explain, that members of the Joint Services have been partnering with civilians to hold events in contravention of the Covid-19 Regulations. When police intervene, stated GPF, those civilians on some occasions would assume sole responsibility for hosting the events.

GPF’s Deputy Communications Director, Gouveia, expounded that based on the reports received, the ranks would choose to host the events at the home of their civilian partners. He added too, that a civilian’s name would even be printed on the tickets or flyers for the event when the real host might be a police officer.

“When joint services ranks swoop down at these party locations,” Gouveia said, “their duty is to disperse the gathering and arrest the host. Sometime ranks may receive reports that the host might be one of their own, but all they have to identify them is a ticket. And that ticket would have a civilian’s name written on it who would claim sole ownership of the party. The ranks would have no choice but to arrest and charge that civilian.”

Gouveia said that one recent case was a barbeque held in New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.

According to media reports, the event was held on Sunday by the son of a police officer. Gouveia said that Berbice ranks had received reports that it was not the son’s barbeque, but the police officer himself.

However, when those ranks arrived at the location to disperse the gathering and arrest the host, the policeman’s sister allegedly took the rap for hosting the event. A police report identified her as, Cindy Halley and stated that she was the one arrested and charged for hosting the barbecue.

As the probe continues into this “concerning trend”, GPF in its release warned that “Condign action will be taken against the civilians, as well as the members of the Joint Services, whenever they are found culpable of breaching the laid down Covid-19 Regulations under any circumstances”.