Police destroy marijuana farms in Linden

K

aieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday destroyed four pounds of compressed marijuana and about 3,500 plants during a raid at Kara Kara Creek, Region Ten.

During the raid exercise, police said that a makeshift camp with sleeping and food supplies was observed, but no one was discovered at the location.

The police eradicated by burning a farm with suspected marijuana plants measuring from six inches to three feet planted on about fifteen beds. The area measures approximately 100 feet in length and 75 feet in width.

A quantity of seeds, leaves, and stems suspected to be cannabis, which was in a kitchen area of the camp, were also destroyed. One empty 12-gauge cartridge on one of the makeshift beds was found and taken into police possession.

Two other farms were discovered a short distance away, measuring about three acres, with suspected marijuana plants ranging from five inches to one foot. These were also destroyed utilizing fire.