Latest update April 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police destroy marijuana farms in Linden

Apr 30, 2021 News

K

The marijuana farm that was destroyed by police in Kara Kara Creek.

aieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday destroyed four pounds of compressed marijuana and about 3,500 plants during a raid at Kara Kara Creek, Region Ten.

During the raid exercise, police said that a makeshift camp with sleeping and food supplies was observed, but no one was discovered at the location.

The police eradicated by burning a farm with suspected marijuana plants measuring from six inches to three feet planted on about fifteen beds. The area measures approximately 100 feet in length and 75 feet in width.

A quantity of seeds, leaves, and stems suspected to be cannabis, which was in a kitchen area of the camp, were also destroyed. One empty 12-gauge cartridge on one of the makeshift beds was found and taken into police possession.

Two other farms were discovered a short distance away, measuring about three acres, with suspected marijuana plants ranging from five inches to one foot. These were also destroyed utilizing fire.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

National swimmers in Florida for Olympic Qualifiers

National swimmers in Florida for Olympic Qualifiers

Apr 30, 2021

Kaieteur News – Olympic hopefuls Andrew Fowler and Jamila Sanmoogan departed these shores for Miami to participate in the UAMA Olympic qualifiers which will run from today to Sunday in...
Read More
MCY&S empowerment through infrastructural development continues

MCY&S empowerment through infrastructural...

Apr 30, 2021

Massy Motors Golf Tourney on tomorrow

Massy Motors Golf Tourney on tomorrow

Apr 30, 2021

AGM and Biennial elections of Mackenzie Sports Club set for Sunday, May 30

AGM and Biennial elections of Mackenzie Sports...

Apr 30, 2021

AAG pauses local activity indefinitely

AAG pauses local activity indefinitely

Apr 30, 2021

Thompson upbeat about women’s cricket at Commonwealth Games

Thompson upbeat about women’s cricket at...

Apr 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • ENJOY YOUR HOT CHOCOLATE

    Kaieteur News – The happiest persons I know are never the wealthiest. My happiest friends are simply the ones who are... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]