No clue about what to do!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – People worrying about wah happening in India. One man seh how he read people dying like flies in India. But dem boys know dat is de American media trying fuh distract from wah tekking place in Uncle Sam.

India gat about five times more people dan America. But dem only see about three times de amount of deaths wah de American getting. And on a per capita basis, America gat more infections and deaths dan India. Every day more dan 800 persons on average dying in America even though dem vaccinate more dan 40 percent of de population.

But dat does not mean dat people should not tek wah happening in India seriously. But dem should really be paying more attention to wah happening in Guyana.

De situation out of control and we Prezzie out of he depth. He still talking about good sense nah prevailing. De good sense also not prevailing in de government because dem should know by now dat dem heading fuh weh India deh now. People gan start falling dead like flies given de rise in local cases. Every day is more dan 100 cases.

Over de past two weeks dem get hundreds of cases. And dem boys seh dat fuh every 40 cases, one gan dead and fuh every 16 persons in de ICU, four gan come out in body bags. Dat is de reality of de pandemic in Guyana. It wuss dan anywhere else in de Caribbean.

But nah tell Prezzie dat. He nah gat a clue about what to do. He just talking about putting more soldiers and police pun de road. But dat nah wuk before and it nah gan wuk now.

Talk half and wait fuh holler when we reach 600 deaths by year-end!