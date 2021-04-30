National swimmers in Florida for Olympic Qualifiers

Kaieteur News – Olympic hopefuls Andrew Fowler and Jamila Sanmoogan departed these shores for Miami to participate in the UAMA Olympic qualifiers which will run from today to Sunday in Clermont, Florida, USA.

Fowler and Sanmoogan will join Leon Seaton, currently based in Florida on a FINA Scholarship and US based Guyanese Chase Thompson who will also be competing as a Guyanese athlete at the qualifiers.

“We expect our athletes to do well at this event. They have all been working extremely hard during these final stages of qualification. We are extremely happy that we are able to realise our athlete’s participation at these key events leading up to the Tokyo Games.” Informed GASA’s President Dwayne Scott.

Fowler and Seaton will compete in similar events, (50M Freestyle, 100M Freestyle and 50M Butterfly events) while Sanmoogan will be part in the 50M Freestyle and 50M Butterfly events.

Chase Thompson, who will make her debut for Guyana at this level will be competing in the 100M Freestyle and the 100M Breaststroke.

Local Coach Paul Mahaica is accompanying the athletes as they seek to attain the qualifying times for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. The swimmers’ participation at this event was made possible by contributions from the Guyana Olympic Association. (Sean Devers)