Motorcyclist beaten while apologising to cops he assaulted

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist was yesterday beaten and then taken to the hospital while he was publicly apologising to two cops he had assaulted on Saturday last. The motorcyclist, Georgeno Tevrieden, according to a police report, was attacked sometime after 09:00 hrs. in the vicinity of the Bartica Market, Region Seven, by one of the two cops he had assaulted.

Tevrieden on Saturday April 24, 2021, had allegedly assaulted Harmon and his colleague Corporal Austin at Four Miles Bartica. The policemen were on traffic duty at the time and had stopped Tevrieden around 21:15 hrs. because he was riding without a helmet.

They reportedly cautioned him about the traffic offence he committed and asked that he produce the relevant documents for his motorcycle along with his licence. The ranks, according to report, also advised him that he must subject himself to a breathalyzer test.

Police stated that instead of complying, Tevrieden began cursing the ranks and they reportedly cautioned him about his disorderly behaviour. However, the police stated that he continued behaving disorderly and when they attempted to arrest him; he resisted and reportedly pushed and cuffed the ranks several times before riding away on his motorcycle.

A video of the alleged assault seen by this publication showed Tevrieden wrestling with one of the ranks for his motorbike keys as the other tried to part them. He pushed against the officer slamming him into some barricades close by.

The assaulted officers lodged a report and Tevrieden was later arrested and placed before the Bartica Magistrate Court on Wednesday April 28, 2021. He was charged by Magistrate, Crystal Lambert with two counts of assault with intent to resist being lawfully apprehended. Tevrieden pleaded guilty and was fined $20,000. The motorcyclist was also slapped with six other charges – one of them being failure to wear a mask and the rest all traffic-related. He pleaded guilty to all of them and was fined a total sum of $15,000.

At the end of his court appearance, Tevrieden was ordered to publicly apologise to the ranks the following day (yesterday), by means of bearing and displaying a placard while walking from the Bartica Market to the Police Station. Tevrieden obeyed and started his public apology promptly but whilst doing so, Constable Harmon attacked and cuffed him several times to his body. After the motorcyclist was beaten by the rank, he was taken the Bartica Hospital for medical attention. The Guyana Police Force (GPF), stated that Harmon has been placed under close arrest for allegedly beating Tevrieden.