MCY&S empowerment through infrastructural development continues

Minister Ramson Jr. presents $10M each to Success, Buxton and Enterprise grounds

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – It’s just nine (9) months and counting but the momentum with regards to upliftment of facilities and expanding its uses seems to be just heating up for the Minister of Culture Youth and Sport (MCYS) Honourable Charles Ramson Jr.

On Wednesday afternoon last, Minister Ramson made visits to three East Coast Demerara sports facilities and at each facility he announced that they would be benefitting from $10 Million dollars each to upgrade their grounds and expand same to ensure that members of each community has access.

The funds have been fully endorsed and approved by His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and the Cabinet Minister Ramson shared when he addressed officials and players at each venue.

At the Success ground which Minister Ramson had visited about six weeks ago, a proper fence (chain-link & galvanized) would be constructed in order to secure the surface and infrastructure at the ground which would also be refurbished including spectator stand, washrooms and changing rooms.

“And I would also like to see some lights here so that people can use it in the evenings, and I think that when we are finished it’s also for us to get some public benches as well. The intention is for this space to become a lot more user friendly to the entire community, not just the cricket playing community.”

This aim is to create a safe space for, including elders and youths of the community to be able to jog and relax in the evenings in a comfortable setting.

“So I am going to be sending this money to the RDC this week, it has to go through a public procurement process. It is very important that you know that this has the full attention of the President, Vice President and the entire cabinet as well.”

When the project is completed, Ramson has promised to donate much needed cricket gear to the Success Cricket Club. Community members all expressed gratitude to Minister Ramson and the government for the timely investment and empowerment of the community.

Over at the Buxton Ground which was abuzz with activity as the youths were involved with football and basketball, Ramson, after inspecting rehabilitation works which were done in the past couple of months as the Buxton Playfield Committee would have benefitted from a donation of Two Million dollars, addressed the Committee members and youths.

“Buxton is now becoming a far more important part of the Ministry’s programme, so because it is and because the last time I was here I took this report of the condition of the ground back to the President, Vice President and the Cabinet and the Government of Guyana, I am here to announce that I am going to giving the ground of Buxton another ten million dollars.

With this money, I want you to know as well, we want this ground to become far more accessible to the people of the community. We want them to be able to use this for more than just playing sports. We also want them to be able to use it at nights as well; we want you to be able to host very food football and other sporting activities and that’s one of the reasons, one of the first things that we’re going to do with money is buy and install 50foot concrete posts (8) and we’re going to light up the entire ground.”

Additionally, Ramson also informed that gathering that his academy programme would also be part and parcel of the Buxton roll out.

“We’re going to be starting our academy very soon as we are designing it, but the academy is going to have a nursery, training young people as they move in to playing tournaments and we finish that off with an elite training academy. We‘re also in heavy discussion and partnership with the Guyana Football Federation as well, they are also committed to assisting the Buxton Community and we will also, at some point, be making a visit here together to know how we would be able to partner as well.”

Five of the ten million dollars is expected to be released before the end of this week to facilitate the purchasing and installation of the eight concrete polls as well as lights.

“It has to go through a procurement process because we are spending public funds; it means that we have to follow the law about spending funds but we’re going to do this immediately. In the next few weeks you’re going to see the improvement taking shape.”

The washroom facility would also be refurbished, development of a parking area and additional stands are also on the radar. Rehabilitation of the basketball backboards and rings would also be catered for.

Ramson challenged to basketball players, to resounding applause and laughter, that he would be back to school them when the facility is completed. “You reach, I teach.”

President Ali had also visited the ground some two months ago when he met with members of the community and as a result, consultations have been with the Minister and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works which would see the access road to the ground being done.

Members of the Enterprise Community Centre Ground were equally grateful for the huge contribution which would further enhance their facility. It follows a smaller donation of One Million dollars a few months ago.