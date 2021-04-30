Man remanded for killing cousin’s ‘unsuitable’ boyfriend

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old carpenter, who was arrested for killing his cousin’s boyfriend because he was not suitable for her, was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared in court.

The defendant, Neale Benjamin, of Lot 355, Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, made his court appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Alisha George, where the capital charge of murder was read to him.

Benjamin was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on April 24 at ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown; he murdered 20-year-old Devon Xavier, a mechanic.

Magistrate George remanded Benjamin to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 20, 2021.

It was reported that around 21:30 hrs. last Saturday, Xavier was knifed to death after a heated argument ensued between him and Benjamin over the relationship he shared with the young woman. According to police reports, on the day of the incident, the young man had left his Albouystown residence and went to pay a visit to his girlfriend. At the time of the incident, he was conversing with her when they were approached by her father and Benjamin. The young woman reportedly told Xavier he had to leave because her family was not in favour of the relationship. She reported to the police that her father then instructed her to “go inside the house.” As she was heading in, the woman said she saw her cousin grabbing on to Xavier. There an argument and a fight erupted between the two, which led to the cousin arming himself with a knife. He stabbed Xavier once to his right side chest before making good his escape.

When the Emergency Medical Service arrived at the scene, the young man was examined and pronounced dead by a doctor. The following day, Benjamin was nabbed by a party of policemen at ‘E’ Field Sophia and was taken into custody.

When Kaieteur News contacted the dead man’s family, one of his uncles stated that his nephew had complained to them that he was being threatened by his girlfriend’s father. According to the relative, the problem is the girl’s family did not want his nephew to be in a relationship with her.

Xavier was described as a “calm, cool and collected” person, leaves to mourn his four siblings, parents and other relatives.