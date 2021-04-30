Fashion designer killed in T&T, cremated at Good Hope

Kaieteur News – Latchman Singh, the Guyanese fashion designer who was killed in Trinidad and Tobago two weeks ago, was cremated yesterday at the Good Hope Crematorium on the East Coast of Demerara (E.C.D).

Kaieteur News had previously reported that, given the restrictions in Trinidad as it relates to COVID-19, Samira, the sister of Singh also known as “Marcus Anthony,” said that she and the rest of the dead man’s grieving family, all of whom reside here in Guyana, were hoping that the Government would intervene so that Singh’s body can be brought home.

A close family friend confirmed with this publication yesterday, that it was the owner of Boohoo’s Funeral Home in Trinidad, Richard Boodoo, who made all the necessary arrangements to have Singh’s remains brought back home so that his family could pay their final tribute. He added, that Boodoo had a COVID-19 test done on Singh’s body and the test results came back negative, whereby he then reached out to the Trinidad Ministry of Health with the results and he was granted a pass to then contact the Ministry of Health in Guyana and was given permission to send the body to Guyana. He then made contact with Caribbean Airlines, from whom he received the final permission and Singh’s remains were flown to Guyana. The body arrived in Guyana at the Cheddi Jagan International at 8pm Wednesday and was handed over to Jerrick’s Funeral Home.

In a public comment posted on Facebook yesterday by Mohamed Amin, Founder and Executive Director of the Caribbean Equality Project (CEQ), which is a non-profit organisation (NGO) based in New York, USA, said, that since the murder of Singh, the NGO has been providing Singh’s family with financial relief and coordination support to transport Singh’s body back to Guyana. “With the support of the community, we have accomplished this goal and posthumously actualised Anthony’s dream of returning home,” Amin noted.

On social media yesterday, several of his friends paid tribute during his funeral ceremony. One person, for example, wrote that, “Singh was such a beautiful soul who had a bright future ahead, heaven has now gained an angel.”

The fashion designer and makeup artist was discovered by his boyfriend two weeks ago, lying motionless in a pool of blood, clad in his underwear, in the evening when he arrived home at the El Dorado, Tunapuna, Trinidad apartment they shared. He had then contacted the police and ambulance services. Singh was declared dead by paramedics who had arrived at the scene. Singh’s sister had told Kaieteur News that her brother had moved to the twin island republic several years ago to boost his career in the fashion and makeup industry. Singh was described by friends who spoke to this publication as an outspoken and multi-talented young man. This sentiment was echoed by many to whom he was known as news of his death circulated on social media.

Singh’s sister told this publication that the police have not yet made any arrest, and that the investigation into her brother’s murder is still ongoing.