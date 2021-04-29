What is the plan and strategy to curb these attacks on citizens?

Dear Editor

The Guyana Police Force recently said it would be tackling robberies committed by motorcycle gangs. The question is: when? Almost on a daily basis robberies are committed by these gangs on motorcycles and bicycles. The prevalence of attacks at traffic lights is frightening. Come on Mr. Commissioner of Police – what is the plan and strategy to curb these attacks on citizens?

Yours truly,

Shamshun Mohamed