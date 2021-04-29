Latest update April 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 29, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor
The Guyana Police Force recently said it would be tackling robberies committed by motorcycle gangs. The question is: when? Almost on a daily basis robberies are committed by these gangs on motorcycles and bicycles. The prevalence of attacks at traffic lights is frightening. Come on Mr. Commissioner of Police – what is the plan and strategy to curb these attacks on citizens?
Yours truly,
Shamshun Mohamed
