What is the plan and strategy to curb these attacks on citizens?

Apr 29, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor

The Guyana Police Force recently said it would be tackling robberies committed by motorcycle gangs. The question is: when? Almost on a daily basis robberies are committed by these gangs on motorcycles and bicycles. The prevalence of attacks at traffic lights is frightening. Come on Mr. Commissioner of Police – what is the plan and strategy to curb these attacks on citizens?
Yours truly,
Shamshun Mohamed

  • The national minimum wage

    Kaieteur News – The Minister of Labour says that in making a decision to gazette an Order raising the minimum wage... more

