Vicky Bharosay is new assistant treasurer of DCB

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) on Saturday, April 24th 2021, held its Ordinary General Meeting at the Demerara Cricket Club’s pavilion in Queenstown, Georgetown. One of the important agenda items was the appointment of a new assistant treasurer, to fill the vacancy owing to the passing of Mr. Prettipaul Jaigobin.

Mr. Vicky Bharosay was nominated for the position by DCB president, Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, and seconded by theVice president, Mr. Neil Barry. There were no other nominations for the position, and as such, Mr. Bharosay was elected as the new assistant treasurer for the Demerara Cricket Board.

Mr. Bharosay, who is ACCA qualified, is presently employed as the manager of the credit administration department of Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry.