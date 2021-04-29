Latest update April 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Thanks for kickback sarcasm

Apr 29, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

Thank you for that eloquent “Dem boys seh” satirical piece (Apr 26). Kickback is indeed needed to kick-start investment in our country or to obtain virtually any document or to conduct any official business. I got a good laugh from this piece of mockery. It is short and sweet and caricatures exactly what is happening in this country. It is spot on.
No project can be undertaken, no contract awarded without a kickback for the boys, not “dem boys in KN”, but for “de boyz” in government or in an office. We need more of your sarcasm exposing what pass for governance in this God forsaken country. I thank Mr. Glenn Lall and KN for exposing corruption. What is regretted is that people of integrity and repute, the likes of Chris Ram, Ravi Dev, Freddie Kissoon, Vishnu Bisram, Anand Goolsarran, Veerasamy Ramayya and more, who spoke out against corruption during the preceding regime, are quiet. Their pens and voice have fallen silent. People look to them as the voice of conscience against corruption. Are they losing their integrity, honesty, courage to speak out and value system? Have they resigned themselves to the corruption of this administration? I salute GHK Lall and Glenn Lall for courageously speaking out against corruption. They have the cojones to speak your mind.
Kickback is everywhere and perhaps in some areas even worse now than under the previous regime. Are instructions coming from above and who are the beneficiaries? Is kickback only at the level of the board by the Director or Chair or CEO or the bureaucrat? Why is government leadership tolerating corruption at the bottom? Voters should reject corruption regardless of which party in office? The tens of billions siphoned off by bureaucrats and politicians, if shared equitably, would make everyone a millionaire.
Yours truly,
Hema Lokenauth

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Thompson upbeat about women’s cricket at Commonwealth Games

Thompson upbeat about women’s cricket at Commonwealth Games

Apr 29, 2021

By Calvin Chapman Following this week’s announcement of cricket returning to the 2022 Commonwealth Games with women competing for the first time ever, Guyanese cricketer Akaze Thompson is relishing...
Read More
BCB/ Vitality Inc Educational Trust Fund Thirteen youth cricketers receives $260,000 educational grants

BCB/ Vitality Inc Educational Trust Fund Thirteen...

Apr 29, 2021

Vicky Bharosay is new assistant treasurer of DCB

Vicky Bharosay is new assistant treasurer of DCB

Apr 29, 2021

All Season’s Racing Service, Pressy’s Gift Store support Wiltshire dominoes tourney

All Season’s Racing Service, Pressy’s Gift...

Apr 29, 2021

Hero CPL 2021 to take place in St Kitts & Nevis

Hero CPL 2021 to take place in St Kitts &...

Apr 28, 2021

Macorp and GFF inks historic MoU that will see 10-footballers benefiting from one-year scholarships

Macorp and GFF inks historic MoU that will see...

Apr 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The national minimum wage

    Kaieteur News – The Minister of Labour says that in making a decision to gazette an Order raising the minimum wage... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]