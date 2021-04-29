Thanks for kickback sarcasm

Dear Editor,

Thank you for that eloquent “Dem boys seh” satirical piece (Apr 26). Kickback is indeed needed to kick-start investment in our country or to obtain virtually any document or to conduct any official business. I got a good laugh from this piece of mockery. It is short and sweet and caricatures exactly what is happening in this country. It is spot on.

No project can be undertaken, no contract awarded without a kickback for the boys, not “dem boys in KN”, but for “de boyz” in government or in an office. We need more of your sarcasm exposing what pass for governance in this God forsaken country. I thank Mr. Glenn Lall and KN for exposing corruption. What is regretted is that people of integrity and repute, the likes of Chris Ram, Ravi Dev, Freddie Kissoon, Vishnu Bisram, Anand Goolsarran, Veerasamy Ramayya and more, who spoke out against corruption during the preceding regime, are quiet. Their pens and voice have fallen silent. People look to them as the voice of conscience against corruption. Are they losing their integrity, honesty, courage to speak out and value system? Have they resigned themselves to the corruption of this administration? I salute GHK Lall and Glenn Lall for courageously speaking out against corruption. They have the cojones to speak your mind.

Kickback is everywhere and perhaps in some areas even worse now than under the previous regime. Are instructions coming from above and who are the beneficiaries? Is kickback only at the level of the board by the Director or Chair or CEO or the bureaucrat? Why is government leadership tolerating corruption at the bottom? Voters should reject corruption regardless of which party in office? The tens of billions siphoned off by bureaucrats and politicians, if shared equitably, would make everyone a millionaire.

Yours truly,

Hema Lokenauth