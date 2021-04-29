Suspect confesses to gunning Charlestown man

Kaieteur News – Murder suspect, Lenroy Anthony Forde, has confessed to fatally shooting a Charlestown man, 25-year-old Odingo Anthony Haywood, last Wednesday.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, confirmed that Forde admitted to the crime but did not divulge anything else.

Nevertheless, Kaieteur News understands that Forde had revealed to detectives his motive for killing Haywood and had revealed where he hid the murder weapon. The detectives were expected to search the location in order to recover the firearm Forde used to riddle Haywood with bullets sometime after 20:00hrs on Wednesday, April 21, last.

Forde had been on the run since then but his arrest was aided by Supernumerary Constables around 17:00hrs on Saturday. He was at the time escaping on a fuel boat destined for ‘Devil Hole’, a mining area located in the jungle of the Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven.

He was later transported back to Georgetown where he was intensely grilled by detectives.

Sources said that Forde told cops that Haywood and another person called ‘Big Head’ had wanted to kill him first. Forde claimed that ‘Big Head’ had accused him of “setting up” them (Haywood and Big Head) to be robbed on February 23, 2021.

Since then, alleged Forde, the two men had been hunting him down. He told the cops that on Wednesday April, 21, he was sitting in a car on Broad Street when he saw Haywood leaving his home on a bicycle.

He then exited the vehicle and headed to Haywood’s Lot 2 Drysdale home and waited there.

When Haywood returned, Forde said he confronted him and asked: “Where is Big Head?” before pulling out his gun and shooting Haywood several times.

Kaieteur News had reported that Haywood was attacked in an alleyway leading to his home. One eyewitness recalled that he was involved in a heated argument with an individual.

That eyewitness related that he heard Haywood begging for his life before gunshots rang out. The eyewitness was even able to narrate Haywood’s last words, “Ow buddai ah know yuh, don’t shoot meh”.

In Forde’s confession, he told detectives that after the shooting, he ran to Lombard Street where he caught a bus to the Stabroek Bus Park.

He then took a route 42 minibus from there and stopped off at his home located in John Fernandes Housing Scheme, West Ruimveldt. Forde said that he awoke early the following morning and took a taxi to the Stabroek Market boat stelling.

From there, he reportedly caught a boat and travelled to Vreed-en-Hoop. Forde said that he hired a car from there and travelled to Parika where he boarded another boat to Bartica.

His girlfriend then picked him up and took him to her home located at 103 Miles, Bartica.

However, cops had reportedly trailed him to that location and had turned up at the house. Forde said that when he saw the ranks arriving, he and his girlfriend ran and hid themselves in some nearby bushes.

They stayed there until the officers ended the search and left. Forde said that he decided to cut off his hair that same day in an attempt to conceal his identity.

The following morning, he boarded a fuel boat to ‘Devil Hole’ but was apprehended during the trip.