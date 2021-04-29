Ministry records 2 more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update April 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID19) have died. Their deaths have now brought the COVID-19 death toll to 293.
The latest fatalities are two men – a 73-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 64-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). According to the Ministry, both men died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry also recorded 137 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 12,963. The dashboard also shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 82 are in institutional isolation, 1,505 in home isolation and 16 are quarantined institutionally. To date, 11,070 recoveries have been recorded.
