Man kills self after stabbing lover to neck

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old housewife is currently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital in a serious but stable condition after a man with whom she shared a turbulent relationship stabbed her to the neck. The attack occurred during an argument the two had along the Johanna South, Black Bush Polder Road.

Hospitalised is Kumanie Ramotar called Ashanti, of Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, while her attacker, who reportedly ingested poison and succumbed, has been identified as Troy Sandy, a 35-year-old hire car driver of Lot 143 Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

Kaieteur News was informed that Martin Narain, also a hire car driver of Lot 44 Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, told police that at around 17:00 hrs. on Tuesday he was at Johanna South where he had dropped off a passenger with three other passengers, Kumanie Ramotar and her two children, remaining in the car.

Narain said that it was while he was proceeding in a northerly direction to take Ramotar to her destination that motor car, PKK 2541, blocked his path on the roadway. Sandy, who was the driver of that car, exited with a cutlass in hand and reportedly charged towards Narain’s car.

According to Narain, Ramotar had indicated to him that she knew Sandy and that she did not want to speak with him because they were having problems in their “entanglement.”

He added that Sandy began to behave disorderly and Ramotar tried to speak with him to calm him down but an argument ensued and he (Sandy) attempted to chop her (Ramotar) with the cutlass. Narain said he intervened and convinced Sandy to stop and he (Sandy) threw the cutlass away but still continued to argue with Ramotar. At that point, Narain recalled, Sandy became enraged and ran to his car, whipped out a knife and rushed to Ramotar who he stabbed to the neck. He then went back to his motor car and sped away.

Narain said he rendered assistance to the injured Ramotar and took her to the Mibicuri Public Hospital where she was treated and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment.

Sandy was subsequently found at the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he was admitted for ingesting poison. He subsequently succumbed. Police have since recovered the weapon.

