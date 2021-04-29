Labourer falls to death from Regent Street building

Latest update April 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara man was pronounced dead yesterday after he fell from a six-storey building situated at 137 Regent Street, Georgetown, which is currently under construction.
Lloyd Feroze, also known as Toney, was employed by Peter Ramdoo, a foreman of Skull City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara, as a labourer. Ramdoo was contracted by Glenn Lall, Publisher and owner of the National Media and Publishing Company Ltd. (Kaieteur News), to construct the building.
In a release, police noted that the foreman had revealed that around 13:25hrs Feroze was seen mixing cement on the ground floor. Upon completion, he reportedly walked up to the fourth floor of the building, which is presently under construction and has an open space with a stairway in the centre.
About two minutes later, Ramdoo told police that he heard a crashing sound and on checking, saw that Feroze had fallen to the ground from the fourth floor, hitting his head and other body parts.
Feroze, according to police, was picked up by an ambulance and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was examined and pronounced dead on arrival. A puncture wound was observed at the back of his head.
Feroze’s body is currently at the GPHC’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem.
In addition to a police investigation that was launched, the Ministry of Labour last evening announced that the worksite has been closed so its personnel can carry out an investigation.
