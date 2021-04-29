GDF rank killed in Liliendaal accident

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank who was stationed at the Seweyo training camp on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, on Tuesday lost his life after he hit a pedestrian with his motorcycle then crashed into a motorcar on the Liliendaal Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

The dead GDF rank has been identified as 26-year-old Lancelot Giddings also called ‘Little Lance,’ of Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

One of Giddings’ relatives told Kaieteur News yesterday that moments before he met his demise, he was at home washing some clothes and had left to head to Base Camp Ayanganna to conduct some business.

According to police reports, sometime around 09:35 hrs. the accident occurred in the vicinity of Pump Road, involving 46-year-old Sheldon Booker, the injured pedestrian and motor car PMM 309.

Based on information received, moments before the collision occurred, Giddings was riding his motorcycle west along the Railway Embankment. While in the vicinity of Pump Road, the pedestrian reportedly attempted to cross the road but ended up walking into the path of the motorcycle which collided with him.

Giddings, who lost control of his bike after crashing into the pedestrian, ended up crashing into the motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction. As a result of the impact, the GDF rank fell on to the road and sustained injuries about his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the scene and both injured men were unconscious when they were picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Upon arrival, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a doctor, while the pedestrian was treated in the Accident and Emergency Ward for head injuries.

Giddings, who lived with his father and was visiting home for two weeks, was described as a fun and quiet person. His relative told Kaieteur News yesterday that “Lance was never a person to talk much; he was loving and every time he comes home…he would check on everybody to make sure that we all okay.”

The GDF rank, who is the eldest of eight siblings, leaves to mourn his father and other relatives.

Meanwhile, police reports revealed that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor car, Mahendra Baldeo, but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

The incident is still being investigated by police.

=