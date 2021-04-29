Election petition: Playing a fool’s game that is self-destructive

Kaieteur News – Do you mean to tell me there is no learned person in the Guyanese diaspora who loves the PNC to point it to the inescapable reality that “bucket ah go well every day, one day ee battam guh drop out,” and “moon ah run till daylight ketch um.”

If the PNC continues to blame the world and cuss down esteemed judges who are not Indo-Guyanese, their leaders are going to end up in a self-destructive cesspool because no matter how long you are successful in conning your way, one day the game will collapse.

Here are the words of one of the chief propagandist, David Hinds, for the PNC’s claim of PPP rigged the March 2020 election; “the petitions are working their way through the courts. In effect, the courts are really taking a second look at the evidence—this time in a post-installed environment. We await their verdicts.” But the courts have looked at the evidence and found it to be non-existent.

Joe Harmon, immediately after the decision lambasted the courts with unholy grammar. Hinds is going to tell us as soon as today that the court is biased in favour of the PPP as the PNC and all their surrogates did with the international observers and the world in general.

It is heartless to continue fooling humans that support you like this. The PNC will take the petition dismissal to the Court of Appeal (CoA) hoping to win. But in hoping to win, they will continue to insult the African race of this world. What the PNC and their surrogates understand is that Africans wherever they are must take a side in Guyana because Guyana’s political society operates in a zero sum fight of East Indians versus Africans and Africans wherever they are must side with Afro—Guyanese.

This is one of the most idiotic perceptions of humans. African people like the UWI Vice Chancellor; two former CARICOM prime ministers; the former president of Liberia; the Black Caucus of the House of representatives; the CARICOM recount team do not see Guyana the way the PNC wants them to see it. What these African people see are fundamental issues of free elections, people’s right to vote; the role of integrity in life; the importance of principles. The Chief Justice is an African. But who says she sees justice as being coloured? Who says she is not concerned with the integrity of her professional life?

The PNC, AFC, and a dirty group of racists who support them are going to appeal the ruling. And the circus will continue. The CoA is going to dismiss the petition because the judges will rule on evidence not on politics. Then the PNC will go to the CCJ. They will lose there again.

They will continue to vilify the courts. The question is how long they expect their supporters to continue on this deception journey. Their supporters are going to start asking hard questions. They will ask – why are all these courts biased against the PNC and these judges are not East Indians? Africans are not mentally lazy unlike what Amanza Walton-Desir thinks of Indians.

Why the PNC thinks that after a long journey that began way back in March 2020, their supporters will continue to accept their jaded, comical excuses. The petition was wrong but it was logical. In philosophy something can be wrong yet be logical. They had to tell PNC voters something to keep them believing. That something was the petition.

If three tiers of Guyana’s court system reject the petition, the PNC is in a no-win situation thus is heading for self-destruction. It cannot concede defeat after the CCJ rules because PNC people will say why they waited so long and will begin to question the PNC’s sincerity. But the sincerity will still be under suspicion because after the CCJ, PNC leaders and surrogates like David Hinds will continue to shout about PPP rigging.

Here is where survival of the PNC comes in. How long after the CCJ rules, the PNC is going to keep crying about rigging? And how soon will it be before reality begins to set in among its supporters? How can any political party believe that it supporters will permanently accept all types of twisted, macabre explanations?

One of the key points that will devastate the PNC is the absence of evidence to support the theory of rigging. The Chief Justice said there was none. The CoA will follow in that direction because there is none. The CCJ will say it sees no evidence of rigging to abrogate the election. The bottom of the bucket will definitely fall out.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)